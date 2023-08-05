PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.58 EPS.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

