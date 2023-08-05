PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. 25,240,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in PayPal by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 73,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 97.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 320,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 158,765 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 86,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

