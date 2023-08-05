Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $368.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.43. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. FMR LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 347,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

