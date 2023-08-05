Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $436.00 to $465.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $429.29.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $421.90.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,454 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

