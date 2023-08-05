Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 5,435,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

