Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paramount Group by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.90%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

