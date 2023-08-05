Palantir Technologies Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

PLTR stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -140.00, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,927,099 shares of company stock worth $67,298,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

