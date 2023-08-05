PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 4,173,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,943,791. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.