Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.73 and a beta of 0.72. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $59.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,090,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

