OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

OUTFRONT Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OUTFRONT Media has a payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,135,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,917. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

