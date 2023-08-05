Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,030.17 or 1.00059172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05116818 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,942,727.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

