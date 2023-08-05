Oppenheimer Increases Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $67.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMRC. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of AMRC opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

