OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Stock Up 7.6 %

OPK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 6,903,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OPKO Health

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.