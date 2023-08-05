ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

