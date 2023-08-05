Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,036. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

