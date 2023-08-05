ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONFree Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,727 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

