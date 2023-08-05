Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-$0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.44.

Omnicell Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $113.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 33.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Omnicell by 55.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

