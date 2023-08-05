Olin (NYSE:OLN) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. UBS Group lowered Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

