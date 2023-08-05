Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Oculis Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 6,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
