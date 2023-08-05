O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.73 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,537,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,341. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.