O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE OI traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,537,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

