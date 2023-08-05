NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.85 ($17.42) and last traded at €15.96 ($17.54). 36,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.03 ($17.62).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $506.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.20.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

