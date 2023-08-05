NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.33) to GBX 5,700 ($73.18) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.45) to GBX 7,000 ($89.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,700 ($86.02).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,950 ($89.23) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,306 ($55.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,228 ($92.80). The stock has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,763.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,719.28.

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($88.62), for a total value of £379,665 ($487,437.41). Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

