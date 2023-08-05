Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $724,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.