Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,039.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00281293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.89 or 0.00774441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00550516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00061132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00123143 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,313,031,822 coins and its circulating supply is 41,709,736,847 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

