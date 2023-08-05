Needham & Company LLC Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $56.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 2,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $3,901,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

