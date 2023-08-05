Needham & Company LLC Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $40.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Q2 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,060 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.