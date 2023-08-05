National Bankshares Raises Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target to C$7.00

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TH opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$249.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post 0.0139367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

