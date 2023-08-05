NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. 1,697,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 910,681 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 71.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 334,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,364,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

