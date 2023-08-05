MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 583,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,768,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $237.99 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 68.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.