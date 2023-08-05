MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 583,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,768,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
MultiPlan Stock Down 8.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
