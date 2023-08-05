Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 2,222,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

