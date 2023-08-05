Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.52.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
