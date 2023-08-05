Morgan Stanley Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $19.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.24.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $441,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $11,891,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $264,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

