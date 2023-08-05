Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

