Mondi plc (MNDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mondi Stock Up 5.5 %

MNDI opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($16.86) on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719 ($22.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,263.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,330.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,606 ($20.62) to GBX 1,355 ($17.40) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.18) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

