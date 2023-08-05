Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 1,985,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 603,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

