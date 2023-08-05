Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.