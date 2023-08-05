Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
