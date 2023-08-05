Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.36

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

