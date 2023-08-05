Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.36

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 10.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.61.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
