Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

MSBI stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

