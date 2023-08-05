Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.76.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,224,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,231. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

