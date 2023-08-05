MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.53%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 250.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 763,443 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

