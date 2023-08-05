Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

