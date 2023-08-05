MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 4,187,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

