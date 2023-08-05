Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.42

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 139461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

