Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,156. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $609.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

