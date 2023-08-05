Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $38,248,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after acquiring an additional 979,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.