MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.