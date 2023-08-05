MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
