McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Director Catherine M. Engelbert Acquires 38 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 38 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.03 per share, with a total value of $10,679.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,261.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $286.98 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

