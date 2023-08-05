Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

