Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,422 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of XPEL worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $781,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $781,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares in the company, valued at $163,284,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,212 shares of company stock worth $9,184,935 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL Trading Up 1.2 %

XPEL stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.